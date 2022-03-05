Fusion (FSN) Market Cap Achieves $36.58 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Fusion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusion has a market capitalization of $36.58 million and $3.07 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,554.23 or 1.00022213 BTC.
- Manna (MANNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002702 BTC.
- Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001766 BTC.
Fusion Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “
Fusion Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.