Fusion (FSN) Market Cap Achieves $36.58 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Fusion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusion has a market capitalization of $36.58 million and $3.07 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,554.23 or 1.00022213 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Fusion Profile

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 71,035,553 coins. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

