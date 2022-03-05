Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share.
Atreca stock traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.20. 63,077,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,936. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19. Atreca has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $19.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.23.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCEL. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Atreca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.65.
Atreca Company Profile (Get Rating)
Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atreca (BCEL)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.