Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

Atreca stock traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.20. 63,077,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,936. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19. Atreca has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $19.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Atreca alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCEL. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Atreca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Atreca by 254.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 339,694 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atreca by 1,252.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 152,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 166,260 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atreca by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 118,716 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Atreca by 305.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 99,411 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Atreca by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 92,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.