GoNetwork Price Reaches $0.0014 (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded down 42.4% against the US dollar. One GoNetwork coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. GoNetwork has a total market cap of $103,632.95 and approximately $25,498.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,517.88 or 0.99930314 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00078828 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00022403 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001976 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00013026 BTC.

About GoNetwork

GoNetwork (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling GoNetwork

