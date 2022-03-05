Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Update

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,053,400 shares, a decline of 51.5% from the January 31st total of 2,170,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

CXBMF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.14. 251,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,681. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $2.02.

Calibre Mining Corp. is a gold mining and exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Nicaragua. It is involved in the operation of Limon, Libertad gold mines, and Pavon Gold Project. The company was founded by Blayne B. Johnson on January 15, 1969 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

