Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Update

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,600 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the January 31st total of 595,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 73.6 days.
OTCMKTS:CMPRF remained flat at $$0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61. Gentera has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $0.80.
Gentera Company Profile (Get Rating)
