Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Update

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,600 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the January 31st total of 595,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 73.6 days.

OTCMKTS:CMPRF remained flat at $$0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61. Gentera has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $0.80.

Get Gentera alerts:

Gentera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers demand and time deposits; money market products; business, commercial, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages. The company also provides insurance and savings products, means of payment, transactional channels, and remittance payment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gentera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.