$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Hostess Brands posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,207. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $22.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,497,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,419,000 after purchasing an additional 607,965 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 113,496 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,829,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,569,000 after purchasing an additional 917,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 972,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,858,000 after purchasing an additional 276,266 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess ?, Dolly Madison ?, Cloverhill ?, Big Texas ?, and Voortman ? brands.

