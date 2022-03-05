Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ENVX stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.36. 4,033,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,540. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.34. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $39.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

