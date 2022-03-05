CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of CNSP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 8,779,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,938. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 39,412 shares during the period. 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

