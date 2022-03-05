Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $203.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) to post $203.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $199.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $208.43 million. Laureate Education reported sales of $194.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Laureate Education.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,316,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Laureate Education in the third quarter worth $3,321,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laureate Education in the third quarter valued at $1,699,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 24.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 216,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the third quarter valued at $1,978,000.

NASDAQ LAUR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.36. 1,573,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,002. Laureate Education has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $19.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

