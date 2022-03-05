Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $73.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.99 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 88.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Duolingo updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Duolingo stock traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.68. The stock had a trading volume of 796,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,089. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.80 and its 200 day moving average is $127.79. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $70.67 and a twelve month high of $204.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.57.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Duolingo by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. 34.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.
