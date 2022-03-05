Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE TD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,504,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,075. The firm has a market cap of $140.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

