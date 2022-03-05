Critical Contrast: Haier Electronics Group (OTCMKTS:HRELY) versus Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

Haier Electronics Group (OTCMKTS:HRELY – Get Rating) and Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Haier Electronics Group and Randstad’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haier Electronics Group $10.98 billion 1.15 $1.06 billion $2.11 21.27 Randstad $29.15 billion 0.37 $908.68 million $2.43 11.96

Haier Electronics Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Randstad. Randstad is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Haier Electronics Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Haier Electronics Group pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Randstad pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Haier Electronics Group pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Randstad pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

Haier Electronics Group has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Randstad has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Haier Electronics Group and Randstad, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haier Electronics Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Randstad 2 2 2 0 2.00

Randstad has a consensus target price of $64.50, indicating a potential upside of 121.95%. Given Randstad’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Randstad is more favorable than Haier Electronics Group.

Profitability

This table compares Haier Electronics Group and Randstad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haier Electronics Group N/A N/A N/A Randstad 3.09% 17.91% 7.91%

Summary

Randstad beats Haier Electronics Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haier Electronics Group (Get Rating)

As of December 21, 2020, operates as a subsidiary of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.

About Randstad (Get Rating)

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement. The Professionals segment includes permanent and temporary placement of qualified professionals and candidates. The company was founded by Frits Goldschmeding in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands.

