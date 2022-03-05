Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Decreases By 37.8%

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the January 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE NUW traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.62. 9,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,360. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.58. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $17.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

