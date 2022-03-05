FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,600 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the January 31st total of 346,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.3 days.

OTCMKTS DBMBF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627. FIBRA Macquarie México has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered FIBRA Macquarie México from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from 30.00 to 29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

FIBRA Macquarie México operates as real estate investment trust. Its objective is to targeting the industrial, office and retail real estate opportunities. The firm focuses on stabilized income-producing properties. The company was founded on September 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

