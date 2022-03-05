PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNM. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of PNM Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Shares of PNM traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.84. 593,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,406. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.49. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.19 and its 200-day moving average is $47.44.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.78%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $769,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 561.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 32,579 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PNM Resources (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.