First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 518 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Citizens Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 617 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $7.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $525.50. 4,418,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,627,964. The company has a market cap of $233.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $571.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $518.89 and a 200 day moving average of $500.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.82.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

