Costco Wholesale’s (COST) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $570.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $547.82.

COST stock traded down $7.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $525.50. 4,418,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,964. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $518.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $500.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

