Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.650-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.30 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.46 billion.

Shares of WAB traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.56. 1,265,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,547. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.11. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.63. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $99.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.86.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $477,844.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $5,408,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,538. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

