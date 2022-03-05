Grassi Investment Management Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,290 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.6% of Grassi Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $15,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,073 shares of company stock worth $9,631,662. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

ABT stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.41. 5,911,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,768,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.91. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

