ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $46.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.47 million and the highest is $47.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full year sales of $213.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $213.50 million to $214.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $269.74 million, with estimates ranging from $265.00 million to $273.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ForgeRock.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FORG shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In related news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 92,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $2,439,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,061 shares of company stock valued at $4,290,286 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 980.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.98. The stock had a trading volume of 990,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,722. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ForgeRock has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.02.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

