Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) will announce $1.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.41 billion. Under Armour reported sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year sales of $5.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on UAA. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Under Armour by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Under Armour by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Under Armour by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.26. The stock had a trading volume of 10,674,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,461,589. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $27.28.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

