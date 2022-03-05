Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to Post $0.76 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.69. Hamilton Lane posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.33. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 54.14% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company.

HLNE stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.91. 276,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,982. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.11 and its 200 day moving average is $94.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 30.50%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

