v.systems Hits One Day Volume of $598,933.00 (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last seven days, v.systems has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. v.systems has a total market cap of $31.02 million and approximately $598,933.00 worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One v.systems coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

v.systems Profile

v.systems (CRYPTO:VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,425,746,697 coins and its circulating supply is 2,502,138,233 coins. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

v.systems Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade v.systems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase v.systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

