Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Short Interest Down 56.3% in February

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BUKS remained flat at $$0.74 on Friday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,263. Butler National has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $58.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.09 million during the quarter. Butler National had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 17.70%.

Butler National Corp. engages in the aerospace and professional services industries. It operates through two segments: Aerospace and Professional Services. The Aerospace segment offers aircraft modifications, special mission and regulatory-driven aircraft solutions. It provides systems integration, engineering, manufacturing, installation, service, overhaul and repair of aircraft and aircraft-related products.

