Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Short Interest Update

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,395,800 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the January 31st total of 15,513,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,629,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CBWTF remained flat at $$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. 302,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,089. Auxly Cannabis Group has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $104.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.

CBWTF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.40 to C$0.65 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.75 to C$0.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Auxly Cannabis Group, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and distributing branded cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Cannabis Operations, Research Operations, and South American Cannabis Operations. The Canadian Cannabis Operations segment includes cultivation and sale of cannabis and cannabis 2.0 products within Canada.

