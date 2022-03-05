Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Short Interest Update

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,395,800 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the January 31st total of 15,513,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,629,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.
OTCMKTS:CBWTF remained flat at $$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. 302,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,089. Auxly Cannabis Group has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $104.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.
CBWTF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.40 to C$0.65 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.75 to C$0.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.
Auxly Cannabis Group, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and distributing branded cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Cannabis Operations, Research Operations, and South American Cannabis Operations. The Canadian Cannabis Operations segment includes cultivation and sale of cannabis and cannabis 2.0 products within Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.