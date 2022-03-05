Cottage Street Advisors LLC Purchases 1,076 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,728 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 1.6% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Starbucks by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after purchasing an additional 25,120 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 16.2% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $90.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,179,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,586,625. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.62. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $87.25 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

