Sumokoin Trading Down 20.5% Over Last 7 Days (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0298 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $14,182.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sumokoin Coin Profile

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 49,325,949 coins and its circulating supply is 42,625,949 coins. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

