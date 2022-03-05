IRISnet Market Capitalization Tops $75.57 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. IRISnet has a total market cap of $75.57 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for about $0.0611 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00044179 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.93 or 0.06758960 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,461.00 or 0.99896037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00045024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00048447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002915 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,065,897,841 coins and its circulating supply is 1,237,134,244 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

