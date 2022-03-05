TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $233.68 Million

Equities analysts expect that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) will post $233.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $232.85 million and the highest is $234.50 million. TriMas posted sales of $206.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year sales of $944.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $940.40 million to $948.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $995.02 million, with estimates ranging from $976.10 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $208.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.49 million. TriMas had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st.

In other news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $94,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Finley purchased 3,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,827,000 after buying an additional 701,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TriMas by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,064,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,373,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TriMas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,448,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in TriMas by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,552,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,428,000 after acquiring an additional 388,629 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TriMas by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,383,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,119,000 after acquiring an additional 161,075 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRS traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.24. The company had a trading volume of 84,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,452. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TriMas has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $38.72. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average is $33.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

