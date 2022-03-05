Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) to announce sales of $10.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.34 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full-year sales of $42.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.30 million to $42.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $73.40 million, with estimates ranging from $72.50 million to $74.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gambling.com Group.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAMB. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth $172,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GAMB stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,777. Gambling.com Group has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $16.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47.

About Gambling.com Group (Get Rating)

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

