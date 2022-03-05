Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $92.16 Million

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) will post sales of $92.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $97.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.51 million. Golub Capital BDC reported sales of $76.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year sales of $368.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $352.40 million to $384.34 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $410.70 million, with estimates ranging from $404.26 million to $417.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 96.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

GBDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of GBDC stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $15.65. 642,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,039. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $148,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC (Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.