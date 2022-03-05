Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $92.16 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) will post sales of $92.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $97.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.51 million. Golub Capital BDC reported sales of $76.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year sales of $368.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $352.40 million to $384.34 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $410.70 million, with estimates ranging from $404.26 million to $417.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 96.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

GBDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of GBDC stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $15.65. 642,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,039. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $148,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

