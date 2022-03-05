The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Cut by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $155.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.55 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

