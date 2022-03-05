Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Update

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the January 31st total of 168,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS APMSF remained flat at $$48.96 during trading on Friday. Aperam has a 1-year low of $48.96 and a 1-year high of $48.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.38.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

