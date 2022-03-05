Short Interest in Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Rises By 67.4%

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a growth of 67.4% from the January 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCUCF remained flat at $$55.60 during trading hours on Friday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 1 year low of $53.01 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.69.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

