Brokerages Anticipate Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) to report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.68. Orrstown Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Orrstown Financial Services.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 26.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $73,974.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd E. Stoner bought 2,464 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,762.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,536,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 419,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 96,519 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,111. Orrstown Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The company has a market capitalization of $268.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.68%.

About Orrstown Financial Services (Get Rating)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.