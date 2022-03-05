Brokerages Set KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) PT at $42.04

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.04.

BEKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.10 to $26.30 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Get KE alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KE by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KE by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEKE traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 15,057,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,157,288. KE has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $72.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.56, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of -1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.90.

KE Company Profile (Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.