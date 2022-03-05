Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,725,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 621.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,278,000 after buying an additional 772,739 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 899,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,611,000 after buying an additional 500,868 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter valued at about $11,324,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 17.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,359,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,579,000 after buying an additional 205,287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CMCO stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.69. 119,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,667. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.72. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.16 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

