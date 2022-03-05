Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,032 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.92.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $140.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $129.26 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $256.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.