Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $6.40 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 3.4% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

NYSE HD traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $324.26. 3,630,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,185,391. The firm has a market cap of $338.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $363.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

