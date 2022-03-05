Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,379 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.0% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Apple by 68.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 237,361 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at $271,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Apple by 35.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,181,876 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $712,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.17. 83,739,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,468,852. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.37 and its 200-day moving average is $159.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.