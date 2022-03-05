Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,535 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after acquiring an additional 87,334 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after acquiring an additional 951,106 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,861,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,432,000 after acquiring an additional 59,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $713,097.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 353,920 shares of company stock valued at $21,391,520. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $62.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average of $57.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $49.90 and a 12 month high of $63.02.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

