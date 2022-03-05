Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.650-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.30 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.46 billion.

Shares of NYSE:WAB traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.56. 1,265,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,547. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $99.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.11.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.86.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total transaction of $476,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $477,844.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,538 in the last 90 days. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

