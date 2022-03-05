Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.970-$2.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADI. Raymond James boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $200.60.

Shares of ADI traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.85. 2,778,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,069,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.99. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $143.39 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $82.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $771,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

