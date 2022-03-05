Sentinel One Day Volume Reaches $1.67 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Sentinel has a market cap of $48.56 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

DVPN is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 14,930,310,730 coins and its circulating supply is 7,209,445,023 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

