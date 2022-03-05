Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $202.55.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Atlantic Securities cut Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Alibaba Group by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 578.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 137,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,313,000 after buying an additional 117,090 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $662,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,573,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,015,836. The company has a market cap of $272.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $99.33 and a 12 month high of $245.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.25 and its 200-day moving average is $141.24.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

