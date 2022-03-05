Analysts Expect UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.97 Million

Equities analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) will post sales of $44.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.00 million to $45.95 million. UMH Properties posted sales of $43.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full year sales of $193.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $188.40 million to $198.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $205.54 million, with estimates ranging from $198.10 million to $212.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $98,940.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 129 shares of company stock worth $2,995 in the last 90 days. 10.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,194,000 after purchasing an additional 49,318 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 47,692.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,864 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,569,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,884,000 after purchasing an additional 54,704 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 956,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,140,000 after purchasing an additional 204,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UMH traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.49. 246,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,472. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.94. UMH Properties has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

