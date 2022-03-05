Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives $113.78 Average PT from Brokerages

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,818,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,041. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.28. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $92.69 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 635.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

