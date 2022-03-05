OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Short Interest Down 34.9% in February

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the January 31st total of 161,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OERLF stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $7.75. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 53. OC Oerlikon has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78.

Get OC Oerlikon alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OC Oerlikon in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OC Oerlikon in a report on Monday, November 8th.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OC Oerlikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OC Oerlikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.