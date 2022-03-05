Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Short Interest Update

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the January 31st total of 123,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 446,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BASFY shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Basf from €72.00 ($80.90) to €62.00 ($69.66) in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Basf from €62.00 ($69.66) to €64.00 ($71.91) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Basf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Basf from €79.00 ($88.76) to €76.00 ($85.39) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Basf from €80.00 ($89.89) to €76.50 ($85.96) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

BASFY stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $14.14. The company had a trading volume of 861,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,543. Basf has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average is $18.30. The company has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.25.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

