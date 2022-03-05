Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.05 billion-$6.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.38 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.62.

AMAT stock traded down $4.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.74. 7,096,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,142,666. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $105.50 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 36.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,905 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 40,700 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,743 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,052,000. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

